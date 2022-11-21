TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local, state, and federal law enforcement responded to a “mass migration incident” that occurred near Whale Harbor in Islamorada Monday evening.

According to officials in Monroe County, the Haitian migration incident took place around 6:45 p.m. near Mile Marker 84.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to support U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, and other federal and state agencies at the scene.

Officials said drivers on U.S. 1 can expect delays in the area and should be cautious as bad weather impacts the operation.

Multiple ambulances and fire trucks are also on the scene.