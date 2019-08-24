Large bobcat spotted on Central Florida golf course

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. (WESH) – A bobcat was spotted at the golf course at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills.

Photos captured what appears to be an unusually large bobcat on the golf course.

Members of the resort staff said they’ve seen at least two different adult bobcats and think they may have a family on the grounds.

The sightings have generated a lot of excitement on the resort’s Facebook page.

Thanks Mike Wolfe for the awesome photo.I was out taking some course photos for @missioninnresort this morning and made… Posted by Mission Inn Resort and Club on Thursday, August 22, 2019

John French, who does marketing for the resort, said the bobcats are usually spotted on the remote areas of the golf course near the woods and though they may linger long enough for a snapshot, they quickly head back into the woods.

“They’re typically roamers like any other wildlife. They come in, they check things out and move along,” French said.

The resort staff said it has no safety concerns regarding the bobcats and just considers them another addition to the array of wildlife it enjoys.