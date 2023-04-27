TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Passengers on a flight to Florida caught a glimpse of a landspout from a plane window Tuesday.

Instagram user @ourjourney_h4w captured video of the landspout on a Frontier flight from Denver, Colorado to Orlando, Florida.

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout tornado near Keenesburg, northeast of the Denver metro area.

The difference between a landspout and a tornado is how it forms. Landspouts form from the ground up to the thunderstorm when converging air exists. Tornadoes form in supercell thunderstorms which are rotating updrafts.