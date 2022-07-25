TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lamborghini landed on top of a house before it slid off the roof and burst into flames on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Northwest 7th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. It’s still unclear how the vehicle ended up on top of the house.

Source: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

Source: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

Source: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

Source: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

Officials said the SUV slid down the roof and landed on the ground, where it burst into flames. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

Authorities said another vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver suffered minor injuries.

No one was injured inside the home, which suffered extensive damage and had to be vacated.