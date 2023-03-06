KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was found dead in the waters off of Key West Friday, according to authorities.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a good Samaritan found the body of John Vincent Leonard, 67, of Lakeland in the Northwest Channel off Key West, close to Wisteria Island.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took Leonard’s body to U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West for examination. Two days later, he was identified.

Leonard’s death remains under investigation, but deputies do not suspect foul play at this time.

His autopsy results are still pending, according to the sheriff’s office.