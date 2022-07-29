DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Volusia County deputies said they found a knife hidden in the sole of a man’s shoe during a security screening at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand Friday morning.

The knife found in the shoe. (Courtesy Volusia Sheriff’s Office)

VCSO said Austin Irvine, 26, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon into the courthouse.

According to deputies, during the security screening at the courthouse the magnetometer went off both times Irvine walked through it. They then asked him to put his shoes through the x-ray machine, which revealed the knife in the sole of his left shoe.

Deputies said Irvine told them the shoes were not his and he didn’t know the knife was in there.

Irvine was the subject of a risk protection order filed by the sheriff’s office after he fired a shotgun at people who didn’t exist at his home in Sept. 2021.