Kindergartener finds OxyContin in lunch box in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Staff members at Midway Elementary School in Sanford say a student found his mother’s OxyContin inside his lunch box.

Officials with the school district said the whole thing was a mistake.

School officials said the child brought the prescription pills last week.

The kindergarten student had a container with dozens of pain killer pills in his lunch box, and when he got to his class, he reported it to his teacher.

The school system said it was an honest mistake. The sheriff’s office said it did not rise to anything criminal.

The child’s mother had a prescription for the pills and mistakenly packed them in the lunch, officials said.

No one is facing charges.