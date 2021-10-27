ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, an elementary school principal has been arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Orange County Schools told WESH they are aware of the arrest of Hunter’s Creek Elementary School Principal Kimrey Sheehan. She has been with OCPS since 1984.

According to an arrest report, a man called deputies to Hart Branch Circle on the evening of July 20. The man told deputies he was walking with his dog trainer, a friend, and their dogs when he heard a loud engine rev.

He stated that a black BMW was speeding toward their group and they had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. The man identified the driver as his neighbor, Kimrey Sheehan, and said he could see her “with both middle fingers up.”

“When asked, [victim] stated he was in fear that Sheehan was going to run him over with her vehicle and believed her act to be intentional due to her ‘flicking’ them off as she passed by,” an arrest report states.

Deputies were unable to make contact with Kimrey Sheehan but stated that she does have a gray BMW registered to her.

Orange County Schools told WESH Sheehan will remain on relief of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation and legal proceedings. In the meantime, day-to-day operations will be managed by the assistant principal and the area superintendent.

An attorney for the victim sent WESH 2 a statement:

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time Mr. Gordon has been the victim of a crime at the hands of Ms. Sheehan. Mr. Gordon is looking forward to justice being served and an end to Ms. Sheehan’s violent and escalating behavior towards him and the otherwise peaceful neighborhood of Lake Hart.”