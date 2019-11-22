Killer removed from courtroom after cursing at Florida judge

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A convicted killer was removed from a Florida courtroom after jumping up from his seat and yelling expletives at the judge.

Markeith Loyd was sentenced to life in prison last month in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, and awaits trial in the killing of an Orlando police officer. He was in court Thursday regarding a complaint he made against his defense attorney, Terry Lenamon.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Circuit Judge Leticia Marques asked Loyd if he still stands by his complaint.

Loyd told the judge it’s an appeal issue that she doesn’t have jurisdiction over. She told him to watch his tone. Loyd then began shouting that she should watch her tone, along with several profanities. Deputies swiftly escorted him from the courtroom.

LATEST FLORIDA NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss