Kids, 4 and 6, killed while playing mini-golf with parents in Florida

Florida

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (NBC) — Two children were killed while playing mini golf with their parents Friday after a car crashed into them.

Police said a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park when the crash occurred.

The family is said to be from Kentucky.

Part of the highway was closed to traffic while officials investigated the cause of the crash.

