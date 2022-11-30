KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of residents in Key West celebrated the end of the hurricane season by burning hurricane flags on Wednesday.

Those who attended the event heard a blast blown on a conch shell and messages from speakers before the hurricane flags were set ablaze.

The crowd chanted, “burn that flag!” as the hurricane flags were lit up. They applauded as the flags burned to ash.

The 2022 hurricane season consisted of 14 named storms. Eight were hurricanes, including two major hurricanes – Fiona and Ian.

Hurricane Ian brought tropical-storm-force winds and some storm surge to parts of the Florida Keys before making landfall in Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm.