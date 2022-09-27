KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — With South Florida feeling heavy impacts from Hurricane Ian, residents in the region are seeing serious flooding.

Videos uploaded by Victoria Bollea showed the extent of the flooding that began submerging her neighborhood.

In one video, the water could be seen at a high level under her house, just two hours before high tide at the time.

Another video showed floodwater across her neighborhood, even partially submerging her neighbor’s Tesla.

“Key West is under water!” Bollea wrote. “Please pray for us. Now predicting almost 10ft by tomorrow.”

Hurricane Ian is predicted to bring “life-threatening” storm surges by the time it makes landfall on Florida’s west coast. The National Hurricane Center predicted that the greatest threat would be in the area of Sarasota and Naples.

Other regions could see heavy flooding as well as a result of heavy rainfall combined with saturated ground conditions.