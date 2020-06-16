Key West installs 4 permanent rainbow crosswalks

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Workers in Key West installed rainbow-colored crosswalks recently in honor of Gay Pride Month.

The colorful crosswalks are permanent and four were installed in the heart of the island’s LGBTQ entertainment district.

All four corners, at the intersection of Duval and Petronia streets, have long bands of six colors forming the rainbow flag.

Once the stripes were laid on the street, they were then heat-treated to make sure the colors stay on the pavement permanently.

The mayor of Key West said the rainbow crosswalks mean that “everybody is welcome, everybody is equal [and] everybody is recognized.”