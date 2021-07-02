Kennesaw State quarterback killed after more than ’50 rounds’ fired at his car in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/WFLA) – An 18-year-old Kennesaw State football player was killed and another person was injured after a shooting in Florida, according to deputies.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene, located off the intersection of Fairfield and Hollywood at 1 a.m. after receiving a “person shot” call.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found two people, one identified as 18-year-old Ladarius Clardy, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Clardy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, more than 50 gunshots were fired into the car Clardy was driving.

“Today is a sad day for Pensacola,” Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May said.

An unnamed 19-year-old passenger underwent surgery for gunshot wounds Thursday at a Pensacola hospital.

Clardy was attending Kennesaw State University in suburban Atlanta, where he had played in several games.

💔



We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the loved ones of Ladarius Clardy.#OneKS pic.twitter.com/RI6Za1SFC0 — Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) July 1, 2021

Reverend Joseph Marshall has been comforting Clardy’s family and asks everyone to keep them in their prayers.

“In my 25 years of pastoring, I must say that this is one of the most extreme cases that leaves you utterly speechless,” Marshall said.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says investigators are seeking suspects and urged those with information to contact the police and says his office is doing everything they can to make an arrest.

“This case cannot go unsolved,” Simmons said. “There’s a family that’s grieving. There’s a community that’s grieving.”

They are following some leads but they need more information from the public.

“Enough is enough,” Simmons said. “We cannot sit here and just keep saying ‘oh another senseless act of violence’ so we need your help. We want to know what you know. There’s enough people around this town who know what happened.”

Kennesaw State Head Football Coach Brian Bohannon released the following statement:

“We are devastated and heartbroken over the death of Ladarius Clardy . Ladarius was an excellent teammate and left a mark on this program with his positive attitude. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ladarius’ family at this difficult time.”

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest if you call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.