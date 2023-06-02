TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Karma came quickly for one man accused of running from the scene of a crash in Miami Friday morning.

Lewis Kemp told NBC affiliate WTVJ he was waiting at a red light when another driver slammed into the back of his car.

“I see his lights coming behind me, boom, he hits me,” Kemp said. “He backs up, he drives off.”

Unphased, Kemp said he tailed the driver as he sped off into the distance.

“So I see his lights just driving crazy down the street. I said ‘That’s him right there.’ I see the tail lights just go up in the air and flip,” Kemp recalled.

As he approached the wrecked car, Kemp’s immediate thoughts were that the driver was dead.

“I went up to the car, I asked him, I say ‘Hey, you alright, you alright, you all right?'” Kemp said. “He came to, he stumbled out of the car, he started talking to me.”

Kemp said the driver offered to transfer him money through Zelle, an online payment app, if the police weren’t called.

“I said, ‘I already called the police ‘cause I thought you was dead,'” Kemp said.

Local paramedics rendered aid to the man before he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into the back of an ambulance. The man’s identity was not released. Authorities did not provide details surrounding the incident.