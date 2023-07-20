Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to travel to Florida on Friday to deliver critical remarks in response to the state Board of Education’s approval of new standards for how Black history will be taught in schools.

The vice president’s trip to Jacksonville will highlight efforts to “protect fundamental freedoms, specifically, the freedom to learn and teach America’s full and true history,” a White House official said in an announcement first shared with NBC News.

Harris, whose mother was a civil rights activist, will also meet with parents, educators, civil rights leaders, and elected officials, the official said.

Read the full story on NBC News.