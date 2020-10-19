Kamala Harris to campaign in Florida Monday, first day of in-person early voting

Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks after visiting the This Is the Place Monument, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The monument commemorates the end of the westward journey of Mormon pioneers to Utah as well as early explorers of the West. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit the battleground state of Florida on Monday, the first day of in-person early voting.

The Joe Biden campaign said Harris will stop in Orlando around 11:15 a.m. and Jacksonville at 4:40 p.m.

The campaign had suspended Harris’ travel through Sunday after two people traveling with her tested positive for the coronavirus. Campaign officials said both Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested negative for the virus. She opted to hold

“Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The senator held a virtual event for North Carolina voters on Thursday night.

Harris last visited Florida in September for two events in Miami Gardens and Doral.