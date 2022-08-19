TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A national nonprofit dedicated to helping K9 officers with vital equipment and training is taking pre-orders for its state of Florida K9s United specialty license plate.

K9s United, based in Jacksonville, is encouraging Florida drivers to get their plate preordered by Oct. 15 to meet the state requirement of 3,000 plates sold in order for them to be produced and offered statewide.

The plate was designed to honor two K9 officers. Retired St. Johns County Sheriff’s Officer K9 Ryker passed in 2020. Retired Marion County Sheriff’s Officer K9 Drago served the community for more than four years.

Florida residents and supporters voted on the design before it was released.

Proceeds from the plates could potentially reach $75,000 annually to help K9s United provide essential training workshops, resources, equipment and advocacy to law enforcement K9s and their handlers.

The license plates can be preordered with an active state driver’s license for $33 from any authorized motor vehicle service center throughout Florida, either in person or online. Plates can also be pre-ordered from the K9s United website for $34.

A total of $25 from each plate sold will directly benefit K9s United.