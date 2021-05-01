Justice Department recovers $8M in PPP loans obtained by fake family-run ministry in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The government has secured more than $8 million they say was stolen by what they describe as a fake ministry based in Central Florida.

Mary Edwards, son Joshua, daughter Joy and Mary’s husband, Evan Edwards are pictured on the back of a book he wrote on how to be “happy” and “successful.”

The family nearly bought a $3.8 million mansion in Disney’s Golden Oak Community. The home is on a canal leading to the Magic Kingdom.

The Justice Department alleges the money to buy the mansion would have come from federal COVID-19 relief funds, stolen by what agents describe as the Edwards family’s fake ministry, Aslan International.

The ministry was run out of this now-empty Orlando office.

The government also claims the family ran “Church Of Florida Inc.” which was used to apply for and obtain Paycheck Protection Program money for a total of $8.4 million.

WESH 2 Investigates first reported in December the money was located and secured in various bank accounts.

The Justice Department reports that it “has obtained a final civil judgment ordering the forfeiture of the proceeds from bank fraud and money laundering offenses related to COVID Relief Fraud.”

It alleges Joshua Edwards, on behalf of ASLAN International Ministry Inc., submitted a false and fraudulent loan application seeking funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Edwards family has not been arrested. They were reportedly living in Canada late last year.