‘Just noise’: Florida GOP chairman says Ivanka Trump Florida senate run unlikely

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) – Could the daughter of President Trump have a future in Florida politics? Florida GOP chairman Joe Gruters is saying not so fast.

Amid speculation about a post-White House career in politics for the soon-to-be-former first daughter, there are some who believe Ivanka Trump could use Florida as the stepping stone for her own political career.

“We have a great governor. We have a great U.S. senator. I would expect both of those individuals to run for re-election and to win their respective primaries. We’ll be ready to do all we can to help them in their efforts to be successful. I don’t anticipate any outsiders coming to challenge. That doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen,” Joe Gruters said.

Gruters did note possible future runs in politics for the Trump family highlighting Lara Trump considering a Senate run in North Carolina as well as Donald Trump Jr. as a potential presidential candidate.

“The Trump brand and Trump family is probably the strongest brand that’s ever existed within the base of the party,” Gruters adding. “My guess is they could almost run for anything in the whole country and be successful within the primary, but I don’t anticipate anybody running against the governor or Marco Rubio that’s serious at this time.”

Rubio, who ran for president in 2016 against Donald Trump, is expected to seek a third term. Both Rubio and DeSantis would be up for reelection in 2022. While fellow Republican State Senator Rick Scott would be up for reelection in 2024.