Jury selection set Jan. 27 in Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, FL – FEBRUARY 14: People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Numerous law enforcement officials continue to investigate the scene. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The trial of Florida school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz is set to begin in January.

A judge issued an order Thursday to begin jury selection on Jan. 27 in a trial involving the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others.

The 21-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted. His lawyers have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have not accepted that offer.

Cruz is accused of assaulting a building at his former high school with an AR-15 rifle, methodically shooting people as he moved through the floors.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office school officer on site, Scot Peterson, remained outside and is now being prosecuted for failing to confront the gunman.