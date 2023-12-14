Related Video: A Florida dad accused of locking his adopted son in a box was sentenced to five years in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment, and neglect.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A jury found 44-year-old Jennifer Sue Hill guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday afternoon for a fatal roadside shooting in 2020, according to the Office of the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit.

On Nov. 28, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., Marion County deputies responded to the 3200 block of South Highway 314A in Ocklawaha of reports of Hill perceiving that a 39-year-old man, identified as Michael Tron Hofacker, had a gun.

Hill fatally shot the man in the head.

According to the Office of the State Attorney, eyewitness accounts suggested that Hill wrongly identified the victim as someone else with the same first name.

A friend of the victim told officials Hofacker didn’t pose a threat and was unarmed during the incident.

Authorities said Hill’s “inconsistent statements during the investigation” raised suspicions, as no evidence was found to prove the victim had a firearm.

“This incident underscores why people should not take matters into their own hands and trust law enforcement,” William Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney said. “As the legal process continues, our hearts go out to the family affected by this deeply regrettable incident.”

Hill was arrested on Nov. 29, 2020. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2024, at 9 a.m.