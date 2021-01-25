‘Jungle Cruise’ to be refurbished at Walt Disney World, Disneyland

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “Jungle Cruise” attraction at Walt Disney World, as well as Disneyland, will be getting a make-over.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the parks are “building on the story of the Jungle Cruise” of both parks.

The new plot will include a new adventure where current Jungle Cruise skippers will guide the boat… though their “experience will go awry.”

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

“That’s right, for the first time ever, the skipper role will not only be that a live, experienced and witty guide, but also represented by a show figure within the attraction itself,” a graphic on the Disney Parks Blog states. “In fact, the expedition will be up a tree (literally!) after their sunken boat splits apart and chimps board the wreckage, with monkey business ensuing.”

The graphic also states that “that’s not even half of the hull story!”

Fans may see boats, “specifically the Mekong Maiden and the Kwango Kate,” that used to be seen around the attraction’s river.

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

Dates of the finished refurbishments were not announced, but guests were encouraged to follow the Disney Parks Blog for updates.