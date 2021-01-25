LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

‘Jungle Cruise’ to be refurbished at Walt Disney World, Disneyland

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “Jungle Cruise” attraction at Walt Disney World, as well as Disneyland, will be getting a make-over.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the parks are “building on the story of the Jungle Cruise” of both parks.

The new plot will include a new adventure where current Jungle Cruise skippers will guide the boat… though their “experience will go awry.”

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

“That’s right, for the first time ever, the skipper role will not only be that a live, experienced and witty guide, but also represented by a show figure within the attraction itself,” a graphic on the Disney Parks Blog states. “In fact, the expedition will be up a tree (literally!) after their sunken boat splits apart and chimps board the wreckage, with monkey business ensuing.”

The graphic also states that “that’s not even half of the hull story!”

Fans may see boats, “specifically the Mekong Maiden and the Kwango Kate,” that used to be seen around the attraction’s river.

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

Dates of the finished refurbishments were not announced, but guests were encouraged to follow the Disney Parks Blog for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss