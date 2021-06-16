June 16 celebrates World Sea Turtle Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Don’t be shell-fish, celebrate World Sea Turtle Day!

Did you know that five sea turtle species nest in Florida beaches?

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the most common nesters on our beaches are loggerheads.

Roughly 90 percent of the Northwest Atlantic loggerhead subpopulation nest in Florida. Those turtles make up around 42 percent of all loggerhead nests in the world, the research institute said.

If you happen to spot a sea turtle nest on one of Florida’s beaches at night, leave the area undisturbed. Don’t get too close, take pictures with the flash on or shine a light on the nest. Beachgoers should also remove beach furniture and other obstacles before sunset each day.

When leaving the beach, wildlife officials ask that you also fill any holes dug in the sand so hatchlings don’t become trapped.

If you happen to spot a sick, injured, entangled or dead sea turtle please call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.