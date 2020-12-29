Judge won’t intervene in fight between Florida principal and student

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida high school principal asked a judge this week for a restraining order against a former student turned critic.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports the judge rejected the request by Blanche Ely High Principal Karlton Johnson. Instead, he suggested that Johnson try to talk out his differences with 27-year-old Delvin King.

King is a 2011 graduate of the school who has served on the school’s advisory council and has clashed with Johnson.

Johnson failed to produce evidence of social media threats in the hearing, telling the judge King removed them.

Johnson says he’s afraid for his life.

