Judge sets tentative trial date for Nikolas Cruz

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tentative date of January 2020 has been set for the trial of suspected Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer is overseeing the case and said she wants his high-profile trial to start on Jan. 20, 2020.

She also questioned Cruz after one of his attorneys asked that he be waived from appearing at certain hearings.

When Cruz said he understood what that meant, the judge agreed to let him skip the next hearing in September.

Cruz’s defense team said it would try to be ready by the January start date, while the state said it shouldn’t be a problem.

20-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if he’s convicted of killing 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Cruz’s lawyers said he will plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors want the case to go to trial so a jury can decide.