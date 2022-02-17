Judge rules 4-year-old Florida boy with autism allowed to fly without wearing mask

The flight attendant, who was not identified, said she was more than willing to annoy passengers into compliance. (Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers representing the family of a 4-year-old Florida boy with autism say they have received a temporary court order exempting him from having to wear a mask when flying for upcoming medical treatment.

A federal judge scheduled an emergency hearing Wednesday after the lawyers said two airlines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to grant a mask exception for the boy, whose family lives in Florida.

According to WESH 2 News, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patti Saris in Boston ordered that a mask exemption letter that applies for the next 30 days for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines be issued to Michael Seklecki Sr., the boy’s father, until additional court actions can be held.

Seklecki tells WESH that the family is are averaging a trip to Boston every couple of week and cannot afford to make the drive that often.