TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge revoked the bond of WWE pro wrestling Hall of Famer Tamara Lynn “Sunny” Sytch after she was involved in a deadly three-car crash in Florida, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WESH 2 News reported the update after prosecutors argued Sytch had three previous DUI convictions and a suspended license out of Pennsylvania. Prosecutors also claimed Sytch would be a danger to the community while out on bond, the report added.

Sytch’s attorney asked the judge for house arrest with an ankle monitor, but the judge ultimately agreed with prosecutors and revoked her bond, which was previously set at over $225,000.

According to previous reports from WFLA, the former WWE star was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz when she rear-ended a Kia that was stopped at a traffic signal. The wreck took place on March 25 in the city of Ormond Beach, just north of Daytona Beach.

The 75-year-old driver of the Kia died as a result of his injuries.

Sytch was charged with seven counts of DUI with damage to person or property, driving while license suspended or revoked with death or serious bodily injury, and DUI causing the death of human/unborn child.