Judge reduces Florida man’s probation after missing jury duty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A Florida judge has reduced probation for a man sent to jail for missing jury duty.

In Septemeber, Deandre Somerville, 21, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and one year of probation after oversleeping and failing to return to court as a juror for a civil trial.

West Palm Beach Judge John Kastrenakis said deandre’s delayed the trial by 45 minutes and the court couldn’t reach him.

During a hearing Friday, Somerville read a letter to the court reiterating his apology for what he did.

“I feel a little better knowing that my sentence has been dropped. Like he said, I’ll just use it as a lesson learned and just tell everybody – show them the importance of how important it is to come to court, how important is it to stand up as a man and take care of your responsibilities.”

Judge Kastrenakis reduced Somerville’s probation to three months – with the condition that he come to court once a week to talk to jurors about the importance of serving on a jury.

He also has to complete 30 hours of community service.