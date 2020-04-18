Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Judge extends Joe Exotic’s deadline to challenge convictions

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Associated Press & WFLA)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma zookeeper who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and federal wildlife violations has been granted more time to argue why his lawsuit challenging the conviction shouldn’t be dismissed.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed a federal lawsuit against federal agencies and witnesses, claiming he was convicted based on false and perjured testimony.

A federal judge decided to recommend dismissing his lawsuit and provided an April 28 deadline for objection filing.

The Oklahoman reported that U.S. District Judge Scott Palk extended that deadline to May 28 after Maldonado-Passage said he’s isolated at a Texas medical facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

evan trump reopen plan phase 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan trump reopen plan phase 1"

an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards"

Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work"

Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling"

Godwin on starting NFL season on time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godwin on starting NFL season on time"

Coburn on home schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coburn on home schooling"

Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards"

Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss