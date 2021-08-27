Florida judge rules in favor of parents, blocks Gov. DeSantis’ blanket ban on mask mandates

THIS IS A BREAKING UPDATE:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge ruled partially in favor of parents suing Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Board of Education and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran over a blanket ban on mask policies in school districts.

Judge John Cooper of Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit gave a verbal order Friday morning, ending a week-long trial of acrimonious cross-examination of public health experts and heartfelt pleadings from mothers on both sides of the mask issue. However, the order will not take effect until the written order comes next week.

“The actions of the defendants do not pass constitutional muster, because they seek to deprive the school boards in advance, of their rights,” Cooper said. “The law does not require the school board to get permission in advance, and only provides that the school board be able to be challenged on its reasonableness.”

Cooper’s decision focused primarily on the enforcement of the Parents’ Bill of Rights, a new law that became central to the case as it proceeded, and how many of its provisions were being enforced.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, the current state Agricultural Commissioner, issued the following statement in response to Cooper’s decision:

“Today, Florida’s judicial branch affirmed what we have known to be true: Governor DeSantis’ ban on masks in schools is not only a dangerous government overreach that puts children’s lives at risk, but it also violates Florida law. This ruling is a win for common sense, for children’s safety, and for all the families and school officials who have been fighting to protect their loved ones, students, and staff. Statement from Nikki Fried

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on July 30 effectively preventing school districts from mandating masks, and directing state agencies to “immediately execute rules” to prevent any mandates without an opt-out for parents. The order stated any mask requirements “shall at minimum be in accordance with Florida’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ and protect parents’ right to make decisions regarding masking of their children in relation to COVID-19.”

Families in several Florida counties, including Hillsborough and Pasco, then sued the governor, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida Board of Education.

Cooper is expected to rule on all six counts by the plaintiffs:

Count 1 — Violation of Florida Constitution for Safe Schools. Plaintiffs sought a declaration from the court that the governor’s executive order and “related actions or threatened actions” violated a state constitutional amendment approved by voters in 1998 that requires the state to provide “a uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high quality system of free public schools.”

Count 2 — Violation of Florida Constitution for Home Rule. Plaintiffs sought a similar declaration from the court as in count one, based on Article 9, Section 4 of the Florida Constitution, which states: “The school board shall operate, control and supervise all free public schools within the school district.”

Count 3 — Plaintiffs argued the executive order “undermines schools’ safety and makes arbitrary and capricious demands on public schools in violation of the Florida constitution.” Attorneys argued the governor’s executive order was gratuitous and exceeded his authority.

Count 4 — Plaintiffs argued the Department of Education exceeded its authority and that “the subject matter of public health matters, such as masking in schools, is appropriately within the authority of the Florida Department of Health.”

Count 5 — Plaintiffs argued the Department of Health emergency rule implementing the governor’s executive order also violated their rights under the state constitution.

Count 6 — Request for Emergency Injunctive Relief. Plaintiffs sought to enjoin the governor’s executive order and all related directives from state agencies from going into effect.

