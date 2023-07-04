TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of Florida’s new election law are on hold just four days after taking effect. A federal judge late Monday temporarily blocked its’ enforcement calling it an “assault” on voters’ rights in Florida.

The election reform was ushered through by Florida’s GOP-controlled legislature earlier this year. It cracks down on third-party voter registration groups, shrinks the timeframe for voters to request mail ballots, and clears up any confusion that the governor can run for President without needing to resign.

Republicans who backed the bill call it a great bill for Florida voters.

“This is a bill that’s about efficiency,” State Rep. Lawrence McClure said. “It’s about protecting the Florida voter and making sure that we continue to have successful elections.”

However, voter advocacy groups call it unconstitutional and were quick to file lawsuits against it after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law in May.

Democrats who voted against SB7050, as well as the groups that challenged it, applauded Judge Mark Walker’s decision.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic by this preliminary injunction. This is a policy that was designed to make it harder to register voters — point blank. That’s the only reason why this law even exists,” State Rep. Anna Eskamani said. “This is an important win, part of a larger effort to fight back for our democracy,” Eskamani said.

While this legal battle is far from over, the plaintiffs are celebrating with their regular Fourth of July voter registration efforts.

Both the governor and secretary of state’s office have yet to respond to requests for comment.