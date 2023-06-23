TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A federal judge in Orlando has temporarily blocked the enforcement of a Florida law that opponents say stifles the free expression of drag artists, according to newly-released court documents.

On Friday, Judge Gregory A. Presnell ordered a preliminary injunction in response to a lawsuit challenging the bill, which was filed by a drag-themed restaurant, Hamburger Mary’s, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB-1438, titled “Protection of Children Act,” into law last month. State leaders say the legislation aims to shield children from obscene “adult live performances.” Opponents of the bill say it is “anti-drag.” Any business caught violating the statute is subject to fines and could have their operating or liquor licenses revoked by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR).

The lawsuit, filed by Hamburger Mary’s, alleges that the bill “seeks to explicitly restrict, or chill speech and expression protected by the First Amendment based on its content, its message, and its messenger.” The business claims it has been forced to cancel its family-friendly events and to censor themselves out of fear because the statute’s language is “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad.”

In his ruling, Presnell said the Protection of Children Act “is specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers.” The judge quoted the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Randy Fine, who said the legislation “will protect our children by ending the gateway propaganda to this evil — ‘Drag Queen Story Time.’”

The defendants in the case, which include Gov. DeSantis and DBPR Secretary Melanie Griffin, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. They alleged that the lawsuit is a “shotgun pleading,” accusing Hamburger Mary’s of throwing “a mish-mash” of legal arguments at the wall and seeing what sticks. The defendants also sought to dismiss the lawsuit because they claim the the suit lacks legal standing to bring the case and that the State of Florida and its governor are protected by sovereign immunity.

Presnell denied the motion to dismiss, saying Hamburger Mary’s faces “a substantial risk to its licenses due to (the law’s) vague and overbroad language.” He specifically pointed out the terms, “live performance,” “child,” “lewd conduct,” and “lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts” as examples of vague wording.

As justification for issuing the injunction, Presnell cited what he called “the Florida Legislature’s failure to narrowly tailor (the law) and is its inevitable clash with the Florida ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ and other laws.”

The “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by its opponents, states that: “All

parental rights are reserved to the parent of a minor child in this state…including…[t]he right to direct the upbringing and the moral or religious training of his or her minor child.”

Presnell said the “Protection of Children Act” likely contradicts Florida Statute 847.013, which controls minors’ exposure to “harmful motion pictures, exhibitions, shows, presentations, or representations.” Specifically, the judge pointed to part of the law that “allows for a minor accompanied by his or her parents to attend any such exhibitions, regardless of the minor’s age.” Presnell compared a parent taking their child to a drag show to a parent taking their child to see an R-rated movie.

The “Protection of Children Act” was set to go into effect on July 1. Presnell ordered that Griffin and the DBPR must not enforce the law until the court can conduct a trial on the merits of the case.

In response to the ruling, a spokesperson for Gov. DeSantis said the following: