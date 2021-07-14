Judge approves sale of site of deadly Florida condo collapse

Crews work in the rubble of the demolished section of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has approved the sale of the oceanfront property where a collapsed Florida condominium building once stood to benefit victims of the deadly disaster.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman ordered at a hearing Wednesday that the process begin to sell the site of the Champlain Towers South, which could fetch $100 million according to court records.

Meanwhile, residents of an 82-year-old, two-story apartment building in Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate because of concrete deterioration.

The city is giving residents of Devon Apartments until next Monday to leave the building.