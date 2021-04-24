Johnson & Johnson shots to return to FEMA vaccination sites starting Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After receiving a green light from federal health officials, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Saturday evening that all federally-supported vaccination sites across the state will resume the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Sunday.

Beginning at 7 a.m., each site will be able to administer up to 3,000 doses per day.

Residents looking to receive the one-dose vaccine must now complete a COVID-19 consent and screening form, which has new language regarding the immunization screening guidance section, according to state officials.





Those that received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a federally-supported vaccination site will still be able to receive their second dose at the same site.

Emergency management officials say the state has not yet decided on when the mobile federally-supported vaccination sites and events will begin to offer the J&J shot again, however, will continue to administer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The only federally-supported vaccination site in Tampa Bay is located at the Tampa Greyhound Track, which is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Florida, visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s website or follow them on Twitter.