KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Key West artist paid tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett by carving a sand sculpture on the same block where the singer used to live.

On Sept. 1, the Florida icon passed after a long battle with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare type of skin cancer.

In response, fans across the Sunshine State honored the “Margaritaville” singer, with some leaving tributes at the Margaritaville store and his Key West recording studio.

Sculptor Marianne van den Broek gave her own tribute by creating a sculpture in Buffett’s image, with the message “You Always Got a Friend in Key West” attached to it.

“One thing we experienced this week when we were creating this sculpture is really the deep feeling of loss for Jimmy and how much he means to Key West and how he touched people’s lives that, in one way or another, everybody is in Key West because of him, or at least exposed to him,” van den Broek said.

Buffett last performed on Key West in February for his “Second Wind Tour.”