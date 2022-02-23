Jim Morrison’s childhood home in Florida hits the market

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) — One of rock’s first icons – Jim Morrison, had humble beginnings in Melbourne before he rocketed into legendary status.

As his father was in flight training during World War Two- at what’s now Melbourne Orlando International Airport – Morrison was born at the nearby Brevard Hospital in 1943. It’s now gone.

But what’s not gone is the small house on Vernon Place in downtown Melbourne where Morrison spent his early childhood. And this slice of rock history – is up for sale for $2.5 million. The agent selling the property is confident there’s someone out there willing to pay that price.

Steve Gordon is with White Sand Real Estate Solutions — brokered by eXp.

“This home in my opinion is going to sell to a super fan. Somebody who has a considerable amount of money,” Gordon said.

Gordon thinks the buyer will probably come from overseas, saying it was a challenge to fix a price on the Morrison home – a person whose music touched millions, spanning generations.

“A lot of the comparative basis you would be looking at are movie stars or TV stars and there are lots of movie starts and TV stars. But there’s only one Jim Morrison and there’s only one band The Doors. And the impact Morrison and the band had on people’s lives is tremendous,” Gordon said.

There’s hope that the buyer will turn the house into a museum or open it to the public. But for now, the only indication of this modest red house’s history are a few photos in the window.