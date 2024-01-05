TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A JetBlue flight leaving Fort Lauderdale around 9:30 p.m. Thursday was delayed after “a disturbance between two passengers,” the airline said.

JetBlue said Flight 170 was diverted to Orlando and both passengers who removed by law enforcement from the plane.

Passenger Leo Ruiz, aboard the Boston-bound flight, captured the moment a man was escorted off the flight.

WCVB in Boston reported that passengers said the man made threats and told people he was the devil, then punched a woman who was with him.

Another passenger told the Boston news outlet that a flight attendant put the woman he was with in the bathroom, but the man started punching to door to get her out.

The flight continued on to Boston with a delay.