TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jeff Bezos is heading back to Florida after buying a $68 million waterfront mansion in Indian Creek in the Miami area.

The home, located at 11 Indian Creek Island Road, is on an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami known as “Billionaire Bunker.” Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump are among the list of celebrities Bezos will now be neighbors with.

The mansion sold on June 29 for $68 million. It was built in 1965 and is over 9,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported.

MTM Star International is listed on Miami-Dade property records as the previous owner of the home. The county website does not list Bezos as the owner but shows the property sold in June.

Additional amenities include a backyard pool, tennis courts, and a golf course. The village has a country club and its own police force.