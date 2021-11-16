‘Jamie’s Law’ would require background checks on ammunition purchases

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Chris Puehse, owner of Foothill Ammo, displays .45-caliber ammunition for sale at his store in Shingle Springs, Calif. A federal judge on Thursday, April 23, 2020, blocked a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, ruling the restrictions violate the constitutional right to bear arms. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled in favor of the California Rifle & Pistol Association, which asked him to stop the checks and related restrictions on ammo sales. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) – Newly filed legislation would require background checks for anyone buying ammunition in Florida.

The bill is dubbed “Jamie’s Law, for Jamie Guttenberg, who died during the Parkland massacre in 2018.

Jamie’s father Fred, has been fighting to restrict guns since his daughter’s death.

He said the checks would cure a loophole in state law.

“The problem: There’s no requirement for a background check on ammunition sales. So you can be someone who just stole a gun, illegally got your gun from some kind of trafficking, or were in possession of it and you are intending a crime. You can walk into any store and buy the bullets and nobody is going to check. If we extend background checks to ammunition, we immediately save lives,” said Guttenberg.

If passed, a person illegally purchasing or selling ammunition would face a third-degree felony, which comes with up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.