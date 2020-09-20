Jacksonville strip clubs fight to lower dancer age to 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida strip club owners are lobbying to lower the age limit for dancers from 21 to 18-years-old, calling the current age requirement unconstitutional.
A lawyer representing 13 clubs and four dancers in Jacksonville argued before a federal judge Friday that dancing is a form of expression protected under the First Amendment.
The city law currently bans dancers under the age of 21 and was passed in an effort to reduce sex trafficking. The measure also requires dancer to have ID city-issued cards.
City attorneys said younger people are more susceptible to the coercion that’s often part of trafficking, arguing that 21 is a safer age.
