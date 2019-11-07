Missing 5-year-old’s mother has stopped cooperating, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the mom of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams has stopped cooperating with investigators.

“We were talking to her about some inconsistencies in her statement and that’s why she chose to stop cooperating with us,” Sheriff Mike Williams said. “Brianna Williams was the last person to see Taylor and we need for her to cooperate with us in this investigation… there’s not one scenario or theory that we’re not exploring and every possibility is being looked at.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Rose Williams was last seen at her home on Ivy Street Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, woke up Wednesday morning to find her back door open and her daughter missing from her room.

There are over 100 officers involved in the search, including officials from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and FDLE.

Taylor is described as being 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, and last known to be wearing purple and pink pajamas.

Florida Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 to anyone with information about the whereabouts for the missing 5-year-old girl.

First Coast News reports Williams isn’t considered a person of interest and her father lives out of state. Authorities say her family is cooperating in the investigation.

If you have seen Brianna Williams with Taylor Williams in Jacksonville in the past six months you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500.