Jacksonville rescue team take Braxton and Bri’ya Williams’ family on holiday shopping spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The rescue team that saved two small children reunited with the family for a surprise shopping trip on Friday.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Lt. Josh Montoro even got to spend time with 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams fulfilling her Christmas wishlist of a tablet that she picked out!

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Bri’ya and her brother Braxston Williams, 6, were found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in the same neighborhood they went missing in.

The children were found about 400 meters into the woods, Williams said. At one point, the two made their way into a pump house for shelter.

Braxston and Bri’ya were found a little dehydrated with a couple bumps and bruises but were very lively when discovered by police, Williams said. The sheriff said the kids asked for cheese pizza, which they delivered to them.

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told First Coast News this has been a “Christmas miracle.”