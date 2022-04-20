JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 39-year-old Jacksonville man is the latest to win a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket, claiming a $1 million prize from a $50 ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, the man purchased a 500X The Cash scratch-off. He chose to take his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum of $820,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Smokers Plus at 10910 Atlantic Boulevard. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

The grand prize of the $50 game is $25 million. It’s the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off, and the Lottery said it has the best odds for becoming an instant millionaire. The odds of winning something are 1-in-4.50.