Jacksonville firefighter dies after ‘difficult extraction’ involving U-Haul

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is mourning the loss of one of its own Thursday.

Engineer Michael L. Freeland was working at the scene of a traffic crash involving a “difficult and prolonged extrication” around 1 a.m. died at UF Health.

According to First Coast News, Freeland was in the back of a U-Haul truck attempting to rescue the driver and collapsed after stepping out of the truck.

According to an obituary from the Jacksonville Retired Firefighter Association, the firefighter who died is Engineer Michael Freeland. He was 35 years old and assigned to Engine 73 at Cecil Field.

He had been on the job for about seven and a half years and had served as an engineer for two years, according to JFRD.