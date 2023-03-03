TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — California-based Jack in the Box is coming to Florida, and has been looking to open franchises in the Tampa Bay area.

The company said it “signed 14 new restaurant commitments” that will bring the fast food chain to Florida and Arkansas.

“This is the first time the brand has entered the Arkansas market, and over 30 years since it was last in Florida,” the company said in a press release.

The release did not mention an opening timeline or where the restaurants would be located. It said one franchisee, Jonathan Peralta, agreed to open a restaurant in Orlando, but did not reveal the location.

“Through my travels to the West Coast, I fell in love with the Jack in the Box brand. After returning home, I read that Jack in the Box was looking to expand in the Florida market, and I knew that was our sign. Jack in the Box checked all of the boxes of what we were looking for in a franchise opportunity,” Peralta said.

The chain has been seeking other franchisees in Florida, saying its interested in expanding into a number of markets, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Lakeland. There’s even a page on its website specifically for those in Tampa who are interested in investing in franchise opportunities.

Jack in the Box opened its first location in San Diego in 1951. It now more than 2,200 locations in the U.S.

The chain is known for its extensive menu with a variety of items, including burgers, tacos, teriyaki bowls, shakes, fries and more.

More information about franchising opportunities is available on ww.jackintheboxfranchising.com.