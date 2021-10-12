‘I’ve got faith in her’: DeSantis says wife’s diagnosis shows importance of cancer screening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to keep watch over their health following First Lady Casey DeSantis’ cancer diagnosis.

On Oct. 4, the governor’s office announced that Casey DeSantis had been diagnosed with cancer. In a Tuesday press conference in St. Pete Beach, the governor said while the first lady of Florida is a strong woman, the situation has not been easy to deal with.

“Her view is better me than somebody who may not be able to deal with it … better me than, God forbid, other people that are close to her,” he said.

According to the governor, Casey DeSantis continues to be in strong health despite the illness.

“I’ve got faith in the big guy upstairs, and I’ve got faith in her,” he said. “I know this is a bad break, but she’s got an awful lot to live for, for the rest of her life.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said his three young children don’t really know what is happening with their mother so he hopes that the cancer battle won’t be too much of a burden on them.

“My mother is a breast cancer survivor,” he said. “I was in elementary school so I was older than our kids are now, but I can tell you like it’s a total blur to me.”

The governor said a lesson to be learned is that people should take their screening appointment screenings seriously since it can potentially save their lives.

“Not just women with breast cancer but men, there are certain we’re more susceptible to,” he said. “Make sure that you go in and do that when the physicians tell you to. She just had a feeling she needed to do it so thank God that she did.”

Casey DeSantis is getting treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.