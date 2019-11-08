‘I’ve got a lot of faith in God’: SUV driver struck by plane before deadly crash speaks

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) – A man said he was driving his SUV in Ocala when a plane fell from the sky and landed on him.

Charred grass and a burned billboard are what’s left on State Road 200 in Ocala after a deadly plane crash last Thursday.

Two people died in the wreck, and a third victim, Ramon Escalante, is lucky to be alive after the plane crashed into his vehicle while he was on his way home.

“Boom, and I’m holding on to the steering wheel and the next thing you know, the car stopped,” Escalante said.

Escalante said he could feel the heat from the explosion as the plane burst into flames on the other side of the road.

Escalante jumped out of his car and witnesses looked at him.

“I said, ‘What trailer or truck, what truck hit me?’ and he said, ‘Yo, man you got hit by a plane,'” Escalante said.

The Ocala Police Department said the pilot of the plane was flying from Punta Gorda, Florida, to California and stopped in Ocala to dodge weather.

The pilot and a passenger were on a maintenance check flight after the pilot noticed an issue with the right-engine fuel flow sensor.

Officials said the aircraft suddenly drifted east.

The plane, a Beechcraft Baron, clipped its wing on one side of the highway before partially landing on Escalante’s vehicle.

He said two of his fingers are broken and a tendon in his hand had to be reattached.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in God. I get to see my kids and my wife, you know? They were a little worried but they’re OK now, you know that Papi’s alright. Thank God for that, man,” Escalante said.

Pilot Peter Morrow and passenger, Chris Belcher, a plane mechanic at the Ocala airport. were killed in the crash.