Related video above: Is Florida getting another Buc-ee’s location?

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s Skyline Time, Orlando! On Wednesday, the classic chili chain announced a new location has officially opened in the Sunshine State.

“Our NEW location is officially open at FLAMINGO CROSSINGS Town Center and we’re ready to serve up Coneys, Ways, and more Skyline favorites,” the chain posted on social media.

Customers can taste the restaurants’ famous cheese coneys and 3-ways at the Flamingo Crossings Town Center, located at 2231 Western Way in Winter Garden.

Photo courtesy of Skyline Chili



Photo courtesy of Skyline Chili

Photo courtesy of Skyline Chili

While the chain originated in the Cincinnati, Ohio area, the beloved chili franchise has grown to open locations in four states – Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.

The Orlando location also marks the sixth restaurant in the state. Other locations include Clearwater, Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers, Naples, and Sunrise, Florida.

Want to take a road trip to taste the delicious Cincinnati-style chili? The Winter Garden location is open Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on Skyline Chili, follow this link.