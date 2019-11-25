It’s official! White Castle is coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —One of the nation’s most well-known fast-food restaurants just announced plans to open its only Florida location, and it will be right here in Central Florida.

The company made the announcement Monday at the site of its future Florida restaurant, in Orlando in The Village at O-Town West, part of the $1 billion O-Town West mixed-use development on Daryl Carter Parkway off of Interstate 4.

The location will be one of the largest White Castle’s in the country, the company said.

“Florida Cravers have long been asking for us to open a castle there,” said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO of White Castle and a fourth-generation family member. “We believe now is the right time for us enter the Sunshine State, and Orlando is an ideal location to launch our business there.”

Construction on the new restaurant, which at 4,500 square feet will be among the company’s largest, is expected to begin in April 2020 and should be finished by late 2020 or early 2021

The Orlando location marks a return to Florida; in the 1960s White Castle operated a restaurant in Miami.